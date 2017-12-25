Ugandan army carries out attack against ADF terrorists in DRC [The Morning Call] – africanews
africanews
Ugandan army carries out attack against ADF terrorists in DRC [The Morning Call]
Uganda's army says it launched attacks on a shadowy rebel group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC on Friday where the militants killed 14 UN peacekeepers earlier this month. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The army said in a …
Congolese refugees enter Uganda as UPDF clashes with ADF in DRC
