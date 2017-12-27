Uganda’s parliament votes to scrap presidential age-limit – Mail & Guardian
Uganda's parliament votes to scrap presidential age-limit
Cheers, jeering and commotions filled Uganda's parliament as members of parliament openly voted on the draft bill to scrap Uganda's presidential age-limit. 317 voted to end the age-limit while 97 voted against it. Now President Yoweri Museveni has to …
Uganda: When Kadaga Fumbled On Age-Limit Bill
2017 year of Togikwatako
