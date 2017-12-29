Ugwuanyi presents N98.5bn budget for 2018 budget – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ugwuanyi presents N98.5bn budget for 2018 budget
Vanguard
ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented a budget of N98.56 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. Ugwuanyi. Presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly, yesterday, the Governor said that N60.77 billion was for recurrent …
Methodist Prelate Endorses Ugwuanyi for Second Term
Ugwuanyi budgets N98bn for 2018
Enugu State Govt. presents N98.56 billion budget proposal for 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!