 UK govt begs Harry not to invite Obama to wedding over Trump – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK govt begs Harry not to invite Obama to wedding over Trump – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

UK govt begs Harry not to invite Obama to wedding over Trump
Daily Post Nigeria
Officials of the British government are appealing to Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding for fear of infuriating Donald Trump, The Sun reports. This is as Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have told aides they want the former US
Barack Obama tells Prince Harry: leaders must stop corroding civil discourseThe Guardian
Prince Harry sidesteps wedding guest list controversyCNN
Obama advises Prince Harry leaders must use care on social mediaFox News
CNBC –New York Times –CBC.ca –The Independent
all 163 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.