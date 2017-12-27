UK govt begs Harry not to invite Obama to wedding over Trump
Officials of the British government are appealing to Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding for fear of infuriating Donald Trump, The Sun reports. This is as Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have told aides they want the former US president and wife Michelle at their big day on May 19. The […]
