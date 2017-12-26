Umrah: Med-View begins direct flights to Jeddah – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Umrah: Med-View begins direct flights to Jeddah
Daily Trust
Med-View Airline Plc, yesterday, commenced direct flight to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Muslims performing the lesser Hajj in the holy land. The flight took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the operational hub of the airline in …
Med-View opens international route with 166 passengers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!