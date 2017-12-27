 UN approves $5.4bn budget for 2018-2019 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
UN approves $5.4bn budget for 2018-2019 – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017


UN approves $5.4bn budget for 2018-2019
The UN General Assembly has approved nearly 5.4 billion dollars programme budget for the its operations for the year 2018 to 2019. President Buhari attends Lunch in honor of select African Heads of State hosted by President of United States Donald
