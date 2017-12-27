UN chief commends peaceful vote in Liberia, dispatches Nigeria’s Obasanjo – UN News Centre
UN News Centre
UN chief commends peaceful vote in Liberia, dispatches Nigeria's Obasanjo
A voter in Liberia casting his ballot for a president in the second round of vote on 26 December 2017. Photo: UNMIL/Shpend Berbatovci. Tweet. Print. 27 December 2017 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the peaceful …
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Liberia
