 Undocumented African asylum seekers asked to leave Israel in 90 days or face prison | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News, Travel | 0 comments

The Israeli government said thousands of African asylum seekers, who have applied for refugee status in Israel but have not received a response, must leave the country within 90 days or face imprisonment. The government said that it would soon adopt regulations, which will make asylum seekers, who are yet to receive a response, leave…

