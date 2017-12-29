Unemployed PhD graduate scoffs at Cape Town City’s job offer – Times LIVE
Unemployed PhD graduate scoffs at Cape Town City's job offer
Unemployed PhD graduate Lukhanyo Mekuto has taken to Twitter to scoff at the City of Cape Town's job offer‚ dismissing it as “political grandstanding”. In September mayor Patricia de Lille was touched by Mekuto's plight and publicly offered him a job …
