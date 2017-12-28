Unicef says scale of attacks on children in conflicts is shocking – BBC News
Unicef says scale of attacks on children in conflicts is shocking
The UN children's fund says the scale of attacks on children in the world's conflict zones reached "shocking" levels in 2017. In a new report, Unicef said there was widespread and blatant disregard for international laws designed to protect the most …
Children increasingly used as weapons of war, Unicef warns
