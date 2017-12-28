 Unicef says scale of attacks on children in conflicts is shocking – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unicef says scale of attacks on children in conflicts is shocking – BBC News

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Unicef says scale of attacks on children in conflicts is shocking
BBC News
The UN children's fund says the scale of attacks on children in the world's conflict zones reached "shocking" levels in 2017. In a new report, Unicef said there was widespread and blatant disregard for international laws designed to protect the most
Children increasingly used as weapons of war, Unicef warnsPOST-COURIER
Born into war: Shocking photos from around the world show the devastating toll on children forced to endure Daily Mail

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.