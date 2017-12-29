UNICEF trains PHC workers in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—UNITED Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, has stressed the need for training of health workers on integrated primary healthcare delivery.

Speaking during a three-day training on integrated primary health care organised by Delta State Primary HealthCare Development Agency sponsored by UNICEF, Mrs Roseline Amobi, blamed the seeming service gap in primary health centres in Delta State on lack of training and retraining of personnel in the sector.

Amobi said 20 primary health care centres were selected from 20 wards for intervention based on the outcome of a supportive supervision in 100 primary health facilities across the three senatorial districts of the state, noting that the training was geared towards achieving one functional PHC per ward in the state.

She said the wards development committees from 10 of the wards had been reactivated so far, saying plans for the others were almost concluded.

According to her, the integration of primary health care service would improve accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services to the community which would on the long run strengthen PHC delivery in the state.

