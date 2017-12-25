Union Bank Announces Board Changes – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Union Bank Announces Board Changes
THISDAY Newspapers
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced changes to the membership of its Board of Directors with the retirement of an Executive Director, Mr. Ibrahim Kwargana and the resignations of Non-Executive Directors, Mansur Ahmed, Mrs. Onikepo Akande and Mrs …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!