 Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support
Vanguard
Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the high moral and financial support from the Stallions' management. •Union Bank Table Tennis Players

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.