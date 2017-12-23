University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Merit/Supplementary DE Admission List Out.

This is to inform all candidates who applied for the direct entry admissiin of University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN) that the Direct Entry Merit & Supplementary Admission List for the 2017/2018 academic session has been released and published on the school portal for checking. The management of University of Nigeria, Nsukka has announced the release …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Merit/Supplementary DE Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

