University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Merit/Supplementary DE Admission List Out.
This is to inform all candidates who applied for the direct entry admissiin of University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN) that the Direct Entry Merit & Supplementary Admission List for the 2017/2018 academic session has been released and published on the school portal for checking. The management of University of Nigeria, Nsukka has announced the release …
The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Merit/Supplementary DE Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!