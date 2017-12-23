 University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Supplementary Admission List Released. | Nigeria Today
University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Supplementary Admission List Released.

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

This is to inform all candidates who applied for the University of Nigeria Nsukka supplementary admission that the admission list of candidates who have been offered provisional admission into her various first degree programmes for the 2017/2018 academic session. Click Here >>> UNN 2017-2018-SUPPLEMENTARY-ADMISSION-LIST To see related post click here!!! Note: We now post daily scholarships for …

