Unprecedented Election Season Defines 2017 for Kenya
Voice of America
Unprecedented Election Season Defines 2017 for Kenya
Voice of America
Kenya's months-long political roller coaster finally came to an end in November, when President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for his second term. After the country's August polls, in which Kenyatta was declared the winner over Raila Odinga, the Supreme …
