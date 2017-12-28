Update removes hidden ‘Golf’ game from the Nintendo Switch

A firmware update appears to have removed the hidden Golf game from Nintendo Switch, previously available as an Easter egg. The game was included as a tribute to the late CEO Satoru Iwata.

The post Update removes hidden 'Golf' game from the Nintendo Switch appeared first on Digital Trends.

