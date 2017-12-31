UPDATED | Yusuf Buhari’s Crash: Aisha Buhari Collapses, Placed on Bed Rest

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari who was in Adamawa when the news of her son’s bike crashed came, collapsed and had to be placed on bed rest at Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja.

Yusuf Buhari, had a bike crash Tuesday night, around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A top government source disclosed that Mrs. Buhari who rushed back from Adamawa, on getting to Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja, was prevented from seeing her son because of the severity of the accident, concluded he had died, collapsed and had to be revived and placed on bed rest.

But the Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, has denied reports that his principal, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, collapsed and is on bed rest in the hospital.

The media aide, who described the report as wicked, said Mrs. Buhari was by her son’s bedside like any concern mother will do and there was nothing wrong with that.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the report as it is false.

Dignitaries and top government functionaries including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife Toyin, some governors, ministers have visited the hospital.

Yusuf who broke his head and one of his limbs, was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly veered off the road and skidded. He lay there unconscious for a while before the first lady was alerted, a family member had disclosed.

President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have visited his son at the hospital on Wednesday night and expressed displeasure with the security operatives in charge of the presidential villa for allowing Yusuf, leave home at 8pm on Tuesday for power-bike racing.

