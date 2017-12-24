 US-based Blessing Itua set to release movie on human trafficking – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
US-based Blessing Itua set to release movie on human trafficking – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


US-based Blessing Itua set to release movie on human trafficking
Dr. Queen Blessing Itua, a recipient of President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award, lifestyle empowerment motivator, inspirational author and speaker, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA is set to take Nollywood by storm with the release of her first movie

