US-based Blessing Itua set to release movie on human trafficking – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
US-based Blessing Itua set to release movie on human trafficking
Vanguard
Dr. Queen Blessing Itua, a recipient of President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award, lifestyle empowerment motivator, inspirational author and speaker, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA is set to take Nollywood by storm with the release of her first movie …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!