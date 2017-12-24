US-based Blessing Itua set to release movie on human trafficking

By Ayo Onikoyi

Dr. Queen Blessing Itua, a recipient of President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award, lifestyle empowerment motivator, inspirational author and speaker, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA is set to take Nollywood by storm with the release of her first movie, which will address the ills of human trafficking.

The movie which parades a top notch array of leading Nollywood and international stars was shot in choice locations in Frankfurt, Germany and Nigeria.

Some of the stars that spiced up the movie which has been described as intriguing, with lots of romance and comedy include Francis Duru, Cynthia Agholor, Uche Ogbodo, Jude Orhorha, Cossy Orjiakor, Obi Madubogwu, Casandra Odita, Olutokun Amos and George Eyo. The foreign based stars include Queen Blessing Itua herself, Isaac Izoya, Mathias Kramar, Hassna El- Bacha, Anslem Okhaimoh, Faith Ogoigbe, Imke Brenks and sensational Frankfurt based Zambian music icon, Yvonne Mwale.

According to the producer, Itua, the movie tells the story of a man named Adams, a hardworking man who stands for what is right, but fell in love with a super rich woman, known as Sharon, who is into human trafficking business. Their love affair turns sour when Sharon propositions him to bring a naïve girl from Nigeria to Europe to work in her restaurant with the ultimate goal of making her one of her trafficked prostitutes.

“ The movie is full of intrigues, hatred, deceit, romance and above all comedy to keep you relaxed,” she added.

Blessing Itua recently put together a powerful team that visited the country for an economic summit. The team was received by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo at the presidential villa in Abuja, Nigeria.

