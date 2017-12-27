US Pledges More Support for Nigeria in War Against Boko Haram

The statement said: “The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, today (Wednesday) presented the Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) in respect of the A29 Super Tucano Aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“The LOA represents the official U.S Government offer to sell U.S defence articles and services to the Nigerian Government.

“Speaking while presenting the LOA to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at NAF Headquarters in Abuja, the U.S Ambassador noted that peaceful co-existence in Nigeria was strategic to the security of the entire West African sub-region in particular and the entire world at large.

“Accordingly, Ambassador Symington expressed the commitment of the U.S Government to helping Nigeria completely defeat the Boko Haram terrorists and also eliminate all forms of terrorism from its territory.

“In addition, he conveyed the U.S Government’s belief that the capacity of the NAF could greatly be enhanced by the acquisition of the SuperTucano Aircraft.

According to him, the U.S Government would therefore continue to support the NAF in its capacity building efforts, including the timely supply of needed aircraft spares.

“The U.S Ambassador also indicated the readiness of relevant U.S Government officials to work with NAF officials to facilitate the early delivery of the aircraft once payment had been made. In that regard, officials of both the U.S Government and the NAF would be meeting in early January 2018 to jointly study the LOA prior to subsequent endorsements by both parties.”

