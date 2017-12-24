Valverde: Ter Stegen Is Fundamental To Barcelona

Barcelona head coach, Ernesto Valverde has praised goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, saying he is fundamental to the club.

The catalans had a routine victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Suarez, Messi and Aleix Vidal scoring in the 3-0 win.

Ter Stegen was relatively undisturbed, keeping out Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema, earning praise from Valverde.

“Marc is fundamental for us for the saves he makes and because he is the player who starts our moves,” Valverde said of the German.

“Sometimes we are a little nervous when we have the ball close to him but he’s always very calm. They always had a player nearby threatening to rob the ball but Marc reads the game well.”

