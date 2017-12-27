Vanguard News 2017-12-27 17:55:16

Rihanna is bereaved! The Grammy Award singer has announced the death of her cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, 21, who was shot dead while walking through a track around his house in St Michael, Barbados.

According to reports, Tavon who had celebrated the Christmas with Rihanna was shot multiple times by a sole gunman and didn’t make it even though he was rushed to the hospital.

Rihanna wrote “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms.

“Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body. Love you always man.”

