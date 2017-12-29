VIDEO: Ability Ft. Pjay – Naija My People

Ability is finally here again with the official video of his much anticipated single “Naija My People” featuring another talented Nigerian Singer and Producer Pjay.

With good command of lyrics and amazing vocal delivery, “Celebration” crooner stresses the need the for “one love” and “Togetherness” to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.

If you believe in love, do not hesitate to download this wonderful video now. Enjoy!

