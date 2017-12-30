VIDEO: Ceesky – Say Dat

After the successful release of their last single “Owo” Ft. Reminisce. The Gallant Imprint signed Duo “Ceesky” releases visuals to their previously released single “Say Dat” shot by Seun Williams.

This video is guaranteed a must to watch!

