VIDEO: D.Policy – No Woman, No Joy ft Mr Mac
Malaysia based Nigerian artist D’policy is here with the visual of his new Single titled “No Woman No Joy” The Edo born artiste who was a member of DMD a group based in Malaysia. He started music while in the Nigeria as a choir in the church as well as in Malaysia.
D’policy is a lover of good music and he promises to always bring out good music. D’policy is one artiste we should all watch out for as he promises not to let his teeming fans down. Video directed : MosesVisuals
