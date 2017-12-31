VIDEO: Efya – Love

Efya is out with the official video to her previously heard single dubbed “Love”.

“LOVE” comes with a different style which informs more about what love can do. Efya’ magical voice won again on this song.

Efya is now the love doctor of Ghana music. She makes “LOVE” so soothing that even when the heart is hurt you can reflect on it to give you strength.

Watch and Enjoy!

