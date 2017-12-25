VIDEO: Kiss Daniel – No Do
Flyboy I.N.C artist, Kiss Daniel is out with the visuals to another feel-good jam, “No Do“, to round up the year after a string of successful hits.
The video was directed by Clarence Peters.
Watch video below:
