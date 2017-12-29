VIDEO: Kwesi Arthur Ft. Sarkodie x Medikal – Grind Day (Remix)

Ghanaian rap prodigy – Kwesi Arthur drops the remix to his hit single “Grind Day”. The track features rap heavyweight and frontman of Sarkcess Music – Sarkodie and AMG artist – Medikal.

Kwesi Arthur rounds up the year with this seamless work of rap art.

