VIDEO: Mike & Deglorious – New Dawn – 360Nobs.com



360Nobs.com VIDEO: Mike & Deglorious – New Dawn

360Nobs.com

It's a New Dawn! In this energetic track by Mike & De-Glorious Ministers, you will find that you can't help but keep jumping on your feet in victory because old things are passed away, and a new season of power has come for you. A New Dawn's Visuals is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

