 VIDEO: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva ring closing bell at NSE – TheCable | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva ring closing bell at NSE – TheCable

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment


Nollywood power couple Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva rang the closing bell at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday. It was the last trading day of 2017 on the Stock Exchange. The couple join the list of high-profile persons who have rung the closing bell
