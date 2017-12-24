 VIDEO: Prince J Nice – Things Fall Apart | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Prince J Nice – Things Fall Apart

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Prince J Nice; Nigeria International US based Superstar makes a remarkable return this day with another striking and conscious song he titles “Things Fall Apart”. A story of love and betrayal.

The song is accompanied by an amazing Thirty6 vision shot crisp visual interpretation shot in location in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

