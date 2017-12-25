 VIDEO: Ric Hassani – Police | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Ric Hassani – Police

Posted on Dec 25, 2017

Pop-African Singer/Songwriter Ric Hassani releases the brand new official music video titled “Police”, from his Debut album “The African Gentleman”.

The video was shot by Kolimo Multimedia.

