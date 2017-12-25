VIDEO: Ric Hassani – Police
Pop-African Singer/Songwriter Ric Hassani releases the brand new official music video titled “Police”, from his Debut album “The African Gentleman”.
The video was shot by Kolimo Multimedia.
Watch and below!
The post VIDEO: Ric Hassani – Police appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!