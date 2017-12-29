Video: Weah set to become Liberia’s next president

Former football superstar, George Weah, is set to be Liberia’s next president with results of 98 per cent of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election officially announced. Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is in clear lead with 720,023 votes or 61.5 per cent.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

