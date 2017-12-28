Village heads collecting bribes to conceal rape cases in Sokoto – Commission

The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission has accused some village heads of collecting bribes to conceal cases of rapes in their domains. News Agency of Nigeria quoted the Chairman of the commission, Dr Adamu Kasarawa as saying this when he revealed that 59 rape cases were reported to the commission in 2017 “Some village heads demand for bribe from suspected rapists to conceal their atrocities: they even prevail on parents of the victims not to report the case to security agencies,” said Kasarawa who also blamed parents for the rising cases of the menace.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

