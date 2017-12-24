Vincent Kompany keeps Man City teammates grounded with a stark reminder – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Vincent Kompany keeps Man City teammates grounded with a stark reminder
Manchester Evening News
Vincent Kompany has told his Manchester City teammates that they STILL cannot be compared to the club's title-winning sides. The Blues have torn into the season in breathtaking fashion, setting a new English record with 17 straight wins and counting …
Man City looking to spend £160M warchest as Barcelona and Arsenal stars being eyed up by boss Pep Guardiola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!