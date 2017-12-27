Virgil van Dijk ‘can be a great’ as Liverpool agree to pay £75m for defender – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Virgil van Dijk 'can be a great' as Liverpool agree to pay £75m for defender
BBC Sport
Virgil van Dijk has had a difficult few months at Southampton – but will quickly put that behind him. Liverpool have agreed to pay Southampton £75m for Dutch central defender Virgil van Dijk. It is a world record fee for a defender and will see him …
Liverpool news LIVE updates: Van Dijk deal agreed, Barcelona's Coutinho plan, Salah secret
Liverpool sign Van Dijk for world record £75m!
Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta sends message to team-mates ahead of Stoke clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!