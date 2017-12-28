Virgil Van Dijk Has To Win Trophies At Liverpool- Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Virgil van Dijk must do for Liverpool what Rio Ferdinand did at Manchester United in terms of winning trophies and enjoying a long stint at the club.

Virgil Van Dijk will complete a move to Anfield on January 1 after the club agreed a deal to sign the Netherlands international from Southampton.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Carragher compared the Dutchman’s reported transfer fee with that of Ferdinand, who joined Man United from Leeds United in 2002 for a then world-record sum of around £30m.

“I think there is a dearth of top-class centre-backs throughout world football hence why so many clubs wanted him and the transfer fee is so high,” said the Reds stalwart.

“People will look at the transfer that normally strikers go for but as with any transfer fee if he performs well and does his job it will be worth it.

“The one centre-back when the transfer fee felt so huge at the time was 15 years ago when Rio Ferdinand went to Manchester United.

“But he repaid that. He was Manchester United’s top centre-back, won trophies and was there for 10 years.

“That is what Van Dijk has to do, take Liverpool to trophies and be Liverpool’s No 1 centre-back for the next decade or so.”

