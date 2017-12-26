 Visionscape receives Fresh Batch of sanitation trucks – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Visionscape receives Fresh Batch of sanitation trucks – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Visionscape receives Fresh Batch of sanitation trucks
Daily Trust
The Visionscape Group has taken delivery of a fresh batch of environment sanitation trucks to beef up its fleet ahead of the formal launch of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) in early 2018. The batch comprising compactors, trash trucks, trailer heads

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.