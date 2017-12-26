Volleyball coach commends NVBF efforts in building new national teams

Japheth Nuhu, the Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior male volleyball team, on Tuesday commended the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) for its efforts in building new teams across different ages.

Nuhu told newsmen in Abuja that the efforts were necessary for the revival of volleyball in the country, considering Nigeria’s poor outing at Egypt.

He said this was important as early preparation was key to the success of many things, especially sports.

“Our recent open screening exercise in Kaduna offered us the opportunity to get talented and young players.

“This crop of players will be used for the replacement of ageing players in the national teams in future,’’ Nuhu said.

The coach then urged the federation not to relent in assembling new teams for national glory.

Newsmen report that Nigeria crashed out of the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) Championship of African Volleyball in Egypt.

The continental tournament, which was held from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29 was won by Tunisia for the ninth time and it will now represent Africa at the global level.

NAN

The post Volleyball coach commends NVBF efforts in building new national teams appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

