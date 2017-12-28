W. Africa Crude-Nigerian diffs boosted, tenders also support – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
W. Africa Crude-Nigerian diffs boosted, tenders also support
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
New tenders to buy oil and problems that cut exports from Libya and the North Sea supported light sweet West African oil. Medium and heavier grades had less of a boost, but traders said low freight rates underpinned premiums to dated Brent. * Angola's …
