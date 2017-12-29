 WAEC GCE 2018 Jan/Feb Examination Timetable Released | Nigeria Today
WAEC GCE 2018 Jan/Feb Examination Timetable Released

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Education, WAEC | 0 comments

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has published the Examination Time-Table for Jan/Feb 2018 1st series WASSCE, Private Candidates (WAEC GCE) . The Examination is expected to commence on Monday January 29th, 2018 and end on Monday February 12th, 2018 The complete details of the Timetable are follows Monday 29th January, 2018  Civic Education 2 [Essay] 9.30 am …

