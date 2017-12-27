WAEC pledges collaboration with relevant organisations on prisoners’ access to education

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will always partner relevant organisations to assist prison inmates to have easy access to education.

The council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Olutise Adenipekun, told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that such collaboration would enhance the inmates’ transformation and development.

Adenipekun was speaking against the backdrop of the need to encourage educational pursuit in prisons nationwide.

He said such pursuit would assist the inmates to achieve life-long learning irrespective of where they found themselves.

According to the WAEC boss, there is life after prison and, therefore, the need to encourage the inmates to acquire education.

“Education in the prisons is an area I am passionate about as a key stakeholder in the education sector.

“If anyone should find himself or herself behind the bars, that does not mean the end of the world for such.

“So, WAEC as an organisation, has brought into the vision that behind the bars life must continue.

“Because after getting out of prison, they still come back to the society to carry on with normal life.

“That is why we should partner those organisations that may want to assist the inmates to access education and other external examinations such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) for private candidates,’’ he said.

Adenipekun added that the council would continue to partner the various prison commands on the need for them to establish examination centres located within prison facilities with education officers attached to them.

He noted that the education officers had been working in collaboration with the council across the country.

“So, we are prepared to continue to inspect and give approval to more examination centres in prison facilities to train and teach inmates to be able to write our examinations as private candidates,’’ Adenipekun said.

