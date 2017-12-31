WAEC to be technology-driven in 2018, says Adenipekun

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will sensitise and train its workforce on key areas of technology deployment to improve operations in 2018.

The council’s Head, National Office (HNO), Mr. Olu Adenipekun, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, in Lagos.

He said the council has organised series of retreats for both management staff and the workforce on the initiative and that already, its budget for 2018 has been designed to support the introduction of technology into various aspects of its operation in Nigeria.He explained that the move would place WAEC in the comity of examination bodies worldwide.

“Even if one is a messenger, such should be able to ask how he can deploy technology to carry out his duties, and this applies to all other operational components of the council,” he said.

On the possibility of introducing Computer Based Test (CBT) for its examination, Adenipekun said CBT is not a mode limited to any particular examination body. He explained that WAEC also has a section called the Aptitude Test Department, which can equally use the CBT platform in conducting examination for candidates.

He, however, said the main point was that WAEC’s mandate makes it difficult to go the whole hog, as it was different from other examination bodies like JAMB. He added that if in a school, a candidate or student had not been exposed to the use of a computer, it would be unfair to subject such to the CBT.

