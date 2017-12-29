Walter Meyer ‘painted the demise of Afrikaner nationalism’ – sociologist – News24
|
News24
|
Walter Meyer 'painted the demise of Afrikaner nationalism' – sociologist
News24
Cape Town – Artist Walter Meyer will be remembered for painting the demise of the Afrikaner nationalism, a sociology professor and artist said on Friday. "Where [Jacobus] Pierneef painted the rise of Afrikaner nationalism, Walter painted the demise of …
