Wamakko’s Free Medical Outreach Targets 3,150 Eye Patients In Sokoto

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Abuja

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, would soon flag off the second phase of his free medical outreach targeting 3, 150 eye patients a statement by his Special Adviser, media and publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani has confirmed.

The nineteen – day free medical outreach programme for those suffering from various eye ailments kicks off on Thursday, 4th January, 2018 at the Palace of Sarkin Gobir of Sabon Birni, headquarters of Sabon Birni Local Government of the state.

According to Bashir, this second phase of the exercise would cover nineteen local governments across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

The statement added that, the free medical outreach would be conducted by Dr Ubani Chinemeze and Dr Paul Chukwudi, who are Optometrists working for Dr ( Mrs) Awawu Obasi Eye Foundation.

Bashir divulged further that the areas of treatment include refractive errors, with eye glasses, infections like conjunctivitis, as well as uveitis.

He insisted that, the Senator and immediate past governor of the state initiated the free medical outreach as part of his unrelenting efforts to further alleviate the suffering of the people of the state.

” Health is wealth and a healthy society, is a wealthy society” as noted by Wamakko

The statement recalled that, the first phase of the programme conducted in the eight local governments under the Sokoto North Senatorial District between July and August,2017, covered over 3,000 eye patients.