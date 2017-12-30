Waptv rewards Nigerians with Nutri -Milk

To celebrate the end of 2017 and the commencement of 2018, wapTV has partnered with Cway Food and Beverages to reward Nigerians with cartons of Nutri-Milk during the network’s popular programme titled ‘Omonla on the Street’which opened from the 18th of December and will run till the 18th of January 2018.

The programme, ‘Omonla on the Street’, takes Omonla to different parts of Nigeria to interact with people by asking their opinions on a wide range of issues, playing simple games, asking trivia questions, giving them riddles to solve etc. He then rewards the winners as well as other respondents, with fantastic gifts.

According to the Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, “Omonla is well-loved because of his ability to bring smiles to the faces of everyone, regardless of differences in age, gender, ethnicity, religion or social class, while conducting his Omonla on the Street segment. With this new partnership with Nutri-Milk, in addition to the natural joy which Omonla brings, lucky respondents will also receive the nutritious fruit-flavoured milk drink to share with their family and other loved ones during this festive season.”

Omonla on the Street airs daily on wapTV; the multiple-award-winning entertainment TV channel available on DStv 262, StarTimes 116 among other pay TV networks.

