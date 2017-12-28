 Watch Harrysong’s New Music Video “Ele” | Nigeria Today
Watch Harrysong’s New Music Video “Ele”

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Harrysong has released a video for his hit single, Ele.  Ele is a single video off his Kingmaker album.

The video which was shot by Adasa Cookey exudes creative ingenuity.

The video features Nigerian comedians such as Gandoki, IGoSave, and Maleke.

Watch the video below

Harrysong is an award-winning musician whose music appeal is appreciated by Nigerian music lovers.

