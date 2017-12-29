Watch The Sweet & Colourful Video For Tiwa Savage’s ‘Sugarcane’ – Konbini
Watch The Sweet & Colourful Video For Tiwa Savage's 'Sugarcane'
A few months ago, Tiwa Savage dropped a short EP, Sugarcane which was super impressive and each song was great. Since then, she's clearly been working hard shooting music videos as she recently dropped one for "Ma Lo", and now the titular track of the …
